Analysis shows most expensive gas in Mansfield

(MANSFIELD, OH) Gas prices vary across the Mansfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mansfield area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 77 S Diamond Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 77 S Diamond Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Marathon 495 Woodville Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 680 N Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

RelaDyne 375 N Main , Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Marathon 300 N Mulberry St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

BP 595 S Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.