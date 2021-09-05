Where’s the most expensive gas in Rogers?
(ROGERS, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.70 for gas in the Rogers area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rogers area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Anderson's, at 13098 N Us-62.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rogers area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.34
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.02
$3.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 911 Airport Blvd Sw. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0