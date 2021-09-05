Where’s the most expensive gas in Rogers?

(ROGERS, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.70 for gas in the Rogers area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rogers area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Anderson's, at 13098 N Us-62.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rogers area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Anderson's 13098 N Us-62, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Stop & Go 1307 W Hudson Rd, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Kum & Go 104 S Bloomington St, Lowell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 898 W Monroe Ave, Lowell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Shell 212 Se Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ --

Sunoco 219 S Arkansas St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 911 Airport Blvd Sw. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.