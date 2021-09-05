Paying too much for gas Kennewick? Analysis shows most expensive station

(KENNEWICK, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Kennewick?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kennewick area ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.63 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kennewick area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3720 W Court St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kennewick area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3720 W Court St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Chevron 2610 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.14 $ 4.34 $ 3.75

Conoco 1502 N 4Th Ave, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Mobil 813 W Columbia Dr, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

Texaco 325 S Union St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1821 S Washington St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ -- card card $ 3.73 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mid Columbia Grocery at 6409 W Court St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.