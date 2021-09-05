Paying too much for gas Kennewick? Analysis shows most expensive station
(KENNEWICK, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Kennewick?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kennewick area ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.63 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kennewick area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3720 W Court St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kennewick area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.14
$4.34
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.65
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49
|card
card$3.75
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.63
$3.93
$4.13
$--
|card
card$3.73
$4.03
$4.23
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mid Columbia Grocery at 6409 W Court St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
