Analysis shows most expensive gas in Johnson City

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Johnson City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Johnson City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1908 East Unaka Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1908 East Unaka Ave, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.77 $ --

Scotchman 149 S Broadway St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Sunoco 408 N Broadway St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 502 N Broadway St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 917 N State Of Franklin Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2506 N Roan St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.