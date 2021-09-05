Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Merced

(MERCED, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Merced?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Merced area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Merced area appeared to be at Shell, at 1405 Martin Luther King Jr Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1405 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1103 Martin Luther King Jr Way , Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

Chevron 1415 R St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

Chevron 655 E Main St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.65 $ 4.79 $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 1970 E Childs Ave, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.65 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 3584 G St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.63 $ 4.77 $ 4.93 $ 4.77

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 1901 N Buhach Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.