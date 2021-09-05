Where’s the most expensive gas in Rocky Mount?

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Rocky Mount?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rocky Mount area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1336 Raleigh Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rocky Mount area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1336 Raleigh Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 2.75

Circle K 235 N Fairview Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.80 $ 3.19

Exxon 2341 N Raleigh St, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Shell 701 S Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.80 $ 3.15

Shell 2420 N Church St, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 1493 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1001 N Church St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.