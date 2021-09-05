Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Anderson
(ANDERSON, IN) Gas prices vary across the Anderson area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Anderson area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 117 W 5Th St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$3.49
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$4.20
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.25
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2508 Central Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0