Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Anderson

(ANDERSON, IN) Gas prices vary across the Anderson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Anderson area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 117 W 5Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 117 W 5Th St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

McClure 3303 Main St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.34

Shell 3801 Main St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 4.20 $ 3.25

GetGo 920 W 38Th St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ --

Pay Less 1845 N Scatterfield Rd, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.25 $ 3.79 $ --

Speedway 3803 Scatterfield Rd, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2508 Central Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.