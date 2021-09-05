Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bismarck
(BISMARCK, ND) Gas prices vary across the Bismarck area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bismarck area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at ARCO, at 406 N 6Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bismarck area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$2.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
