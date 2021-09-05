Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bismarck

(BISMARCK, ND) Gas prices vary across the Bismarck area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bismarck area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at ARCO, at 406 N 6Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bismarck area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

ARCO 406 N 6Th St, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 2600 E Rosser Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Simonson 1011 E Main Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Holiday 905 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Little Dukes 1144 Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 919 S Washington St, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.