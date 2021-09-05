Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Covington
(COVINGTON, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Covington area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Covington area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Covington area appeared to be at Texaco, at 3300 Ga-81 S .
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Covington area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 20 Salem Circle. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0