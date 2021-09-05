Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Covington

(COVINGTON, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Covington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Covington area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Covington area appeared to be at Texaco, at 3300 Ga-81 S .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Covington area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 3300 Ga-81 S , Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 52 S Broad St, Porterdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Chevron 51 S Broad St, Porterdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 8145 Washington St Sw, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 10125 Alcovy Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

76 10055 Covington Bypass Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 20 Salem Circle. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.