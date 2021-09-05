Paying too much for gas St George? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ST GEORGE, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in St George?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.39, with an average price of $3.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the St George area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the St George area appeared to be at Chevron, at 81 N River Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the St George area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 81 N River Rd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.97

Texaco 1409 E St George Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.37 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 141 W Brigham Rd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ -- $ 3.83 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- $ 3.89

Phillips 66 260 E Green Springs Dr, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.89

Sinclair 195 E Telegraph St, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 2300 Santa Clara Blvd, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 835 N 3050 E. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.