High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Goldsboro as of Sunday

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Goldsboro?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Goldsboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Goldsboro area appeared to be at Speedway, at 400 E Ash St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Goldsboro area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 400 E Ash St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Triangle 101 W Ash St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safe-Way 1901 N William St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Harris Teeter 2120 Wayne Memorial Dr , Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.68 $ 3.19

Circle K 2007 Wayne Memorial Dr, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.78 $ 3.19

Speedway 1221 Us-117 S, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1903 E Ash St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.