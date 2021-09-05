CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Eau Claire as of Sunday

Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 4 days ago
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Eau Claire area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eau Claire area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eau Claire area appeared to be at BP, at 1427 Spooner Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eau Claire area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1427 Spooner Ave, Altoona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$3.02

Holiday

1731 Brackett Ave, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.32
$3.72
$3.13

BP

6391 Wi-93, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

5872 33Rd Ave, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.74
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 108 W Madison St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

