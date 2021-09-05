High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Eau Claire as of Sunday
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Eau Claire area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eau Claire area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eau Claire area appeared to be at BP, at 1427 Spooner Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eau Claire area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.32
$3.72
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.74
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 108 W Madison St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0