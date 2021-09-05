High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Eau Claire as of Sunday

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Eau Claire area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eau Claire area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eau Claire area appeared to be at BP, at 1427 Spooner Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eau Claire area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1427 Spooner Ave, Altoona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.02

Holiday 1731 Brackett Ave, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.13

BP 6391 Wi-93, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 5872 33Rd Ave, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 108 W Madison St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.