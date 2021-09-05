Analysis shows most expensive gas in Joplin

(JOPLIN, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Joplin?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Joplin area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.87 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Joplin area appeared to be at Horton's Pizza Plus, at 1302 S Schifferdecker Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Horton's Pizza Plus 1302 S Schifferdecker Ave, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Cenex 3504 S Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 1503 Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.05

Casey's 2604 N Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.01

Kum & Go 2587 Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 2.86 $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 3434 S Range Line Rd, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Lion Stop at 3525 Newman Rd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.