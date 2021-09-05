The 7 Best Places In Alabama To Load Up On Mouthwatering Wings On Game Day

Now that football season is underway, there’s no better way to celebrate it than with a plate of mouthwatering wings. Over the years, wings have become such a popular food that’s served during football season, especially on Game Day. Listed below are seven places that serve some of Alabama’s tastiest wings. You’ll want to try them all!

1. Big White Wings - Prichard

2. Wemo's Famous Wings - Mobile

3. Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa

4. Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores

5. VooDoo Wing Company - Auburn

6. Cricket's Burgers & Wings - Madison

7. Jefferson's - Gadsden

The wings served at Big White Wings are so good that they've actually been named "the best" in Alabama. With the choice of 16 different sauces to choose from, there's something for everyone. In addition to wings, Big White Wings is also known for their "Original" Stupid Fries (pictured), which are a definite must-try. Click here for more information.According to many people, Wemo's Famous Wings serve some of the tastiest wings in Alabama. From Korean BBQ to Buffalo Garlic, there are 30 delicious wing sauces to choose from. Both traditional and boneless wings are available. Click here for more information.Baumhower's Victory Grille serves both traditional and boneless wings, which are fresh and hand cut. A variety of sauces are available such as Thai Sweet Chili, Ragin' Cajun, Garlic Parmesan, and more. You'll want to try them all! Click here for more information.Instead of fried wings, Island Wing Company specializes in baked wings. A variety of sauces and dry rubs are available, which will give the wings loads of flavor. Click here for more information.VooDoo Wing Company offers both traditional and boneless wings. You can also select your favorite wing sauce, which includes Mango Habanero, Cajun Ranch, etc., along with your choice of dipping sauce. Click here for more information.Cricket's Burgers & Wings is a popular sports bar that serves only fresh wings - never frozen. They're accompanied with celery and your choice of dipping sauce. Wings are available in 10 flavors, including Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Habanero, etc. Click here for more information.Jefferson's is well known for their award-winning, double-dipped wings. Their original boneless wings are also pretty tasty. You can choose from 20 signature sauces, which include everything from Honey Sriracha and Caribbean Jerk, to Asian Zinger and Smokey BBQ. Click here for more information.

Note: Be sure to call ahead for updated business hours.

