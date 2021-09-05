CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The 7 Best Places In Alabama To Load Up On Mouthwatering Wings On Game Day

Now that football season is underway, there’s no better way to celebrate it than with a plate of mouthwatering wings. Over the years, wings have become such a popular food that’s served during football season, especially on Game Day. Listed below are seven places that serve some of Alabama’s tastiest wings. You’ll want to try them all!

1. Big White Wings - Prichard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OG6og_0bnFWl6X00
google/Jimmy Eldridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vvhC_0bnFWl6X00
google/Ashley Williams
The wings served at Big White Wings are so good that they've actually been named "the best" in Alabama. With the choice of 16 different sauces to choose from, there's something for everyone. In addition to wings, Big White Wings is also known for their "Original" Stupid Fries (pictured), which are a definite must-try. Click here
for more information.

2. Wemo's Famous Wings - Mobile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDyv9_0bnFWl6X00
google maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOFtd_0bnFWl6X00
google/Stuart Donald
According to many people, Wemo's Famous Wings serve some of the tastiest wings in Alabama. From Korean BBQ to Buffalo Garlic, there are 30 delicious wing sauces to choose from. Both traditional and boneless wings are available. Click here for more information.

3. Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7VPP_0bnFWl6X00
google/Josh Dolphin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKQV8_0bnFWl6X00
google/Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille serves both traditional and boneless wings, which are fresh and hand cut. A variety of sauces are available such as Thai Sweet Chili, Ragin' Cajun, Garlic Parmesan, and more. You'll want to try them all! Click here for more information.

4. Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykw8j_0bnFWl6X00
google/Zach Rutledge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utSGU_0bnFWl6X00
google/Brian Bennett
Instead of fried wings, Island Wing Company specializes in baked wings. A variety of sauces and dry rubs are available, which will give the wings loads of flavor. Click here for more information.

5. VooDoo Wing Company - Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8cdP_0bnFWl6X00
google/VooDoo Wing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lgW3_0bnFWl6X00
google/Dave N
VooDoo Wing Company offers both traditional and boneless wings. You can also select your favorite wing sauce, which includes Mango Habanero, Cajun Ranch, etc., along with your choice of dipping sauce. Click here for more information.

6. Cricket's Burgers & Wings - Madison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OsSG_0bnFWl6X00
google maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QR5G_0bnFWl6X00
google/Colin Tomblin
Cricket's Burgers & Wings is a popular sports bar that serves only fresh wings - never frozen. They're accompanied with celery and your choice of dipping sauce. Wings are available in 10 flavors, including Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Habanero, etc. Click here for more information.

7. Jefferson's - Gadsden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSEc2_0bnFWl6X00
google/Pauline White
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N36kf_0bnFWl6X00
google/Sherry Rylander
Jefferson's is well known for their award-winning, double-dipped wings. Their original boneless wings are also pretty tasty. You can choose from 20 signature sauces, which include everything from Honey Sriracha and Caribbean Jerk, to Asian Zinger and Smokey BBQ. Click here for more information.

Have you ever tried the wings at any of these seven places in Alabama? If so, please share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Also, share with us your favorite place to get wings on Game Day.

For more information about Big White Wings, be sure to take a look at the following article: Big White Wings Was Recently Named The Best Place To Get Chicken Wings In Alabama .
Note: Be sure to call ahead for updated business hours.

The post The 7 Best Places In Alabama To Load Up On Mouthwatering Wings On Game Day appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Alabama

Only In Alabama

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alabama is for people who LOVE the Yellowhammer State.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
