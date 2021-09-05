Where’s the most expensive gas in Fort Smith?
(FORT SMITH, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Smith?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Smith area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 4700 S Zero St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 8600 Us-71 S. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
