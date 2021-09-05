Are you overpaying for gas in Leesburg? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LEESBURG, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Leesburg?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Leesburg area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Leesburg area appeared to be at Shell, at 40636 Charles Town Pike.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 40636 Charles Town Pike, Paeonian Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 602 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Exxon 504 Trimble Plaza Se , Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 42800 Creek View Plz, Ashburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.