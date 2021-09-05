CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Monroe

Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 4 days ago
(MONROE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Monroe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Monroe area ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1201 S 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1201 S 2Nd St, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1501 N 18Th St, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

76

1800 Forsythe Ave, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Smoker's Express

300 Bridge St, West Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Shell

200 Bridge St, West Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

76

4399 Us-165, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$2.95
$--
$2.43
card
card$2.73
$3.09
$3.17
$2.84

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2400 Cypress St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

