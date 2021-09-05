Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Monroe

(MONROE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Monroe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Monroe area ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1201 S 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1201 S 2Nd St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1501 N 18Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1800 Forsythe Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smoker's Express 300 Bridge St, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 200 Bridge St, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 4399 Us-165, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 2.43 card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.17 $ 2.84

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2400 Cypress St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.