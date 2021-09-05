Don’t overpay for gas in Dothan: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DOTHAN, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Dothan area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dothan area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Liberty, at 2574 Ross Clark Cr Sw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Liberty 2574 Ross Clark Cr Sw, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Shell 2980 Hartford Hwy, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

Marathon 2200 Ross Clark Cr, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.05

Shell 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ --

Shell 800 W Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ 3.75 $ --

Marathon 1082 W Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Spirit at 1486 W Main St. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.