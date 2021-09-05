Paying too much for gas Binghamton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Binghamton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Binghamton area was $3.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.44 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Anthony's Fuel, at 152 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Anthony's Fuel 152 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ --

Sunoco 3225 E Main St, Endwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.17 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.23

Speedway 63 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ --

Mirabito 215 Clinton St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.33 card card $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.33

Kwik Fill 4 W State St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Fill 267 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mirabito at 733 Harry L Dr. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.