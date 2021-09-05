High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Jonesboro as of Sunday

(JONESBORO, AR) Gas prices vary across the Jonesboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jonesboro area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jonesboro area appeared to be at Shell, at 4500 E Johnson Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4500 E Johnson Ave, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 5101 E Parker Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.33

QT 613 W Nettleton Ave, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.51 $ --

CITGO 807 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1325 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kum & Go 2214 E Johnson Ave, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.