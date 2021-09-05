Where’s the most expensive gas in Conway?

(CONWAY, AR) Gas prices vary across the Conway area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Conway area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Conway area appeared to be at Valero, at 801 Hogan Ln.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Conway area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 801 Hogan Ln, Arkansas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.02

Shell 2890 Dave Ward Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Bear's Den 1895 E Oak St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Harps 1120 E German Rd, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

VP Racing Fuels 777 E German Ln, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 284 Ar-365, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1250 S Amity Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.