Where’s the most expensive gas in Sioux City?

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Gas prices vary across the Sioux City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sioux City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee, at 4500 Sergeant Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sioux City area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee 4500 Sergeant Rd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ --

Kum & Go 1373 Pierce St, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 1005 Gordon Dr, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.18

Sam's Mini Mart 923 W 7Th St, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 1821 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.18

Casey's 1132 Lewis Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 S York St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.