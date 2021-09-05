High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cheyenne as of Sunday

(CHEYENNE, WY) Gas prices vary across the Cheyenne area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.44 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cheyenne area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 2800 W Lincolnway.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.91 $ 4.03 $ 3.22

Loaf 'N Jug 2414 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 3354 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.77 $ -- $ 3.55

Loaf 'N Jug 3920 E 12Th St, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.81 $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 820 Randall Ave, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1922 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1948 Dell Range Blvd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.