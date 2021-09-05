Don’t overpay for gas in Sumter: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SUMTER, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Sumter?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sumter area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sumter area appeared to be at Lee's Grocery, at 170 S Lafayette Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Lee's Grocery 170 S Lafayette Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2350 Walmart Blvd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Tanners 2605 Warehouse Blvd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2466 N Thomas Sumter Hwy, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Walmart 337 Pinewood Rd , Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 283 S Guignard Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 484 Pinewood Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.