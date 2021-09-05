High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fairfield as of Sunday
(FAIRFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.34 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.75 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.94 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.34 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairfield area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairfield area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1600 N Texas St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$--
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.65
$--
$4.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
