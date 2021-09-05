High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fairfield as of Sunday

(FAIRFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.34 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.75 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.94 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.34 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairfield area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1600 N Texas St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1600 N Texas St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ 4.59

Chevron 3000 Travis Blvd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Chevron 4155 Suisun Valley Rd, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 4490 Central Way, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 1247 W Texas St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.65 $ -- $ 4.85 $ --

Chevron 113 Sunset Center, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.