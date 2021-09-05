Paying too much for gas Lawton? Analysis shows most expensive station
(LAWTON, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Lawton area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lawton area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.77, with an average price of $2.65 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lawton area appeared to be at Alon, at 104 Se Lee Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.09
$3.28
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.05
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.85
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shamrock at 202 Sw Lee Blvd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
