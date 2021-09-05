Paying too much for gas Lawton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAWTON, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Lawton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lawton area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.77, with an average price of $2.65 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lawton area appeared to be at Alon, at 104 Se Lee Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 104 Se Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1103 Sw 11Th St, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.09 $ 3.28 $ --

Stop N Go 2312 Ft Sill Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ --

Phillips 66 3420 Se Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Phillips 66 4311 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Valero 4236 Se Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shamrock at 202 Sw Lee Blvd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.