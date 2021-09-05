CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Victoria

Victoria Times
Victoria Times
 4 days ago
(VICTORIA, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Victoria area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Victoria area ranged from $2.45 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Roady's Flying Eagle Truck Sto, at 4507 Port Lavaca Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Roady's Flying Eagle Truck Sto

4507 Port Lavaca Dr, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.85

Conoco

5903 Houston Hwy, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.79

Exxon

1503 Port Lavaca Dr, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.00
$3.26
$2.95

Conoco

607 N Moody St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2002 N Navarro St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

3702 N Laurent St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 4107 Houston Hwy. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Victoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

