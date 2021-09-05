Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Victoria area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Victoria area ranged from $2.45 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Roady's Flying Eagle Truck Sto, at 4507 Port Lavaca Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Roady's Flying Eagle Truck Sto 4507 Port Lavaca Dr, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Conoco 5903 Houston Hwy, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.79

Exxon 1503 Port Lavaca Dr, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.00 $ 3.26 $ 2.95

Conoco 607 N Moody St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2002 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 3702 N Laurent St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 4107 Houston Hwy. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.