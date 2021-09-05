Are you overpaying for gas in Charleston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CHARLESTON, WV) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Charleston area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Charleston area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Charleston area appeared to be at Amoco, at 1503 Washington St E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Amoco 1503 Washington St E, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 1630 Washington St E, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Exxon 1400 Bridge Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 800 Greenbrier St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 3815 Maccorkle Ave Se, Kanawha City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ --

Exxon 4928 Maccorkle Ave Se, Kanawha City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.