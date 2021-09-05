Don’t overpay for gas in Medford: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MEDFORD, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.92 for gas in the Medford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Medford area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Medford area appeared to be at Shell, at 707 W Stewart Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Medford area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 707 W Stewart Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Chevron 2232 Biddle Rd, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Chevron 2185 Griffin Creek Rd, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1510 E Pine St, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Chevron 1065 E Pine St, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Chevron 945 N 5Th St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 1190 Crater Lake Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.