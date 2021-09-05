Don’t overpay for gas in Medford: Analysis shows most expensive station
(MEDFORD, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.92 for gas in the Medford area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Medford area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Medford area appeared to be at Shell, at 707 W Stewart Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Medford area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$3.93
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$3.93
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 1190 Crater Lake Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0