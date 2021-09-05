Paying too much for gas Decatur? Analysis shows most expensive station

(DECATUR, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Decatur?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Decatur area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3603 E William Street Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3603 E William Street Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.58 $ 3.98 $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ 3.58 $ 3.98 $ --

Wyckles Convenience Center 355 N Wyckles Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1555 W Main St, Mount Zion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Huck's 150 Spitler Park Dr, Mount Zion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.29

Casey's 950 N State Hwy 121, Mount Zion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 605 W Eldorado St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 501 N Main St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.