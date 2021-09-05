Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hattiesburg

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Hattiesburg?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hattiesburg area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hattiesburg area appeared to be at Exxon, at 901 Broadway.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 901 Broadway, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 2306 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2624 Lincoln Rd, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Valero 4100 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 5317 Us-49 S, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4401 W Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Minit Mart at 1047 Ms-42. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.