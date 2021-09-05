High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Houma as of Sunday
(HOUMA, LA) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Houma area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.97 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Houma area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $3.64 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 8058 W Park Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Houma area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
