High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Houma as of Sunday

(HOUMA, LA) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Houma area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.97 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Houma area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $3.64 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 8058 W Park Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Houma area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 8058 W Park Ave, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2921 Savanne Rd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cheap Smokes 5709 W Main St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 9706 E Main St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 318 Barrow St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Zone 1422 W Tunnel Blvd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.