High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lima as of Sunday

(LIMA, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Lima?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lima area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lima area appeared to be at BP, at 2401 Shawnee Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2401 Shawnee Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Rich 792 N Main St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gold Star Gas 701 W North St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Fuel Stop 1590 N West St , Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Speedway 2615 N West St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Marathon 4170 N West St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.68 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clark at 603 Findlay Rd . As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.