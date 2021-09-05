Are you overpaying for gas in Missoula? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MISSOULA, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Missoula?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.36 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Missoula area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gary's Full Service, at 2125 S Higgins Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Gary's Full Service 2125 S Higgins Ave, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Conoco 711 E Broadway St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.42

Conoco 1600 S Russell St , Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.42

Conoco 2105 S Higgins Ave, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Conoco 2401 S Higgins Ave, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Missoula Fresh Market 3801 S Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ -- $ 3.41

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3220 N Reserve St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.