Gardening pro-tips, for seniors: Nutrition program a clinic on growing healthy veggies and herbs

From left, Sherry Bazemore, Kevin A. Davis, Kanisha Haskins and Brenda Kirk work together to plant in the Langley Village community garden on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Hampton. Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media

Master gardener Marie Woodard used a fabric tape measure to gauge the spacing — about 24 inches — needed between cabbage buds in a raised bed.

Nearby, master gardener Kanisha Haskins dug her hands into the fresh dirt and shared the benefits of planting scallions, which though already ripe for use, can be reseeded to produce more.

“The bulb goes into the ground, so the bulb gets a little bigger,” Haskins-Combs said. “Instead, it would be just a small spring onion it would be maybe the size of a pearl onion, or a small white onion. It’s an onion, so it keeps coming back. It saves you money in the grocery store.”

These pro-tips are some of what both gardeners shared with a group of seniors who participated in a fall community garden activity at the Langley Village Apartments.

The apartments off North King Street are a public housing complex for seniors with priority housing for those 62 and older.

The residents worked with volunteers from the Virginia Cooperative Extension, based in Newport News. The cooperative is a part of the state’s land-grant universities, including Virginia Tech and Virginia State University. Its master gardeners partners with Langley Village management to offers nutrition education via its Family Nutrition Program, so the complex’s 146 residents have an opportunity to grow vegetables and herbs to have a healthy food choices and lifestyles. Family Nutrition Programs are offered in other locations on the Peninsula.

“Our target audiences are families that are in the SNAP eligible census tract with limited income,” said Kelsey Kennedy the family and consumer services SNAP-Ed extension agent. Kennedy added the cooperative received a federal grant to do this program, which provided gardening supplies for the seniors.

Within the neighborhood where Langley Village is located there are an estimated 1,063 people that are at or below 185% of the poverty level and approximately 264 households participating in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey in 2019. Citywide, 13.8% of residents live in poverty and approximately 6,098 households receiving SNAP benefits.

Langley’s community garden has been rooted in the complex since 2014. This year a seventh raised bed was added and some container gardens. The harvest is available on a first come first serve for any resident to gather, but local residential stewards like Alice Batchelor make sure the garden is kept weeded and watered.

“We always did have a garden,” Batchelor, who is 77, said about her youth growing up in North Carolina. Batchelor’s mother had a little garden and flower bed and made her children tend to it often. “She would lock us out the house.”

Last year when the pandemic first arrived and orders to stay indoors, outdoor garden activities stopped for a while, but Langley and the cooperative teamed up to bring container gardens to seniors. The team hopes to expand the effort later this fall with a vegetable gardening course to build on knowledge and sustainability around the garden, Kennedy said.

“I’m glad that they were able to come out today and do this,” said Michelle Beard, Langley’s property manager. “It’s good for them to be able to have this garden so they can come and eat healthy foods and participate in activities and you know with COVID been going on, we haven’t really been able to do a lot of activities lately.”

Among those tenants was Elizabeth Burchell, who has a garden in front of her apartment. The 69-year-old resident said her old food choices almost killed her.

About two years ago, while spending time in the community garden with others, Burchell felt suddenly fatigued and went back to her apartment. The next she remembered, she was on the floor and later was told when someone found her, she was grey and ashen with hardly any pulse.

Turns out, she was having a heart attack and mainly because of her poor diet of pork and salt, Burchell said, adding she learned quickly, cutting out red meat and now only eating plant-based meals, fish, chicken or turkey.

But the most important thing Burchell feels everyone learned during Friday’s planting event is now “they don’t have any excuses not to eat properly,” she said.

Woodard and Haskins also helped residents plant a pollinator bed that will have some mums and cornflower and other plants. The expected bounty includes beets, radishes, rosemary, chives and other goodies.

“Over the winter this is going to be great because you are going to have great because you’re going to have cabbage, kale, collards, onions ... sweet potatoes,” Woodard said. “Collards when they get a little frost on them, they are sweeter.”

