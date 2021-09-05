Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Jackson

(JACKSON, TN) Gas prices vary across the Jackson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jackson area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jackson area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1450 Hollywood Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1450 Hollywood Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fast Fuel 398 N Parkway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1831 Highway 45 Byp, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1911 S Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Mobil 1929 Us-45 Bypass, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 1154 Vann Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 300-336 N Royal St. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.