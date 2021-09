Sarah Harding, the English singer, model and actor who rose to fame as a member of pop group Girls Aloud, has died from breast cancer aged 39. Harding disclosed her illness to the public in August 2020 and said she was receiving chemotherapy. However, in March 2021, she revealed she had been told by doctors she “[would not] see another Christmas”. Born Sarah Nicole Harding in Ascot, Berkshire, on 17 November 1981, Harding was raised in Stockport and left school early to focus on her music career. She unsuccessfully auditioned for the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, but...