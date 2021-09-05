Don’t overpay for gas in Jackson: Analysis shows most expensive station

(JACKSON, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Jackson?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.08 per gallon to $3.2, with an average price of $3.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jackson area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jackson area appeared to be at Shell, at 1000 W Parnall Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jackson area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1000 W Parnall Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Marathon 1504 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1601 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 710 E South St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

BP 1601 W Morrell St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.25

BP 1612 N West Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.46 $ 3.86 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3600 O'Neill Dr. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.