Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Athens

(ATHENS, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Athens area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Athens area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Chevron, at 470 North Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 470 North Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Chevron 2495 Jefferson Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.09 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Shell 1290 Oconee St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Quick Pantry 115 North Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 424 Prince Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 126 N Milledge Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3130 Atlanta Hwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.