Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bend

(BEND, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.85 for gas in the Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bend area was $3.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.59 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1400 Nw College Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1400 Nw College Way, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.49 $ --

VP Racing Fuels 690 Ne Butler Market Rd, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.27 $ 4.44 $ 4.09

Chevron 3405 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Chevron 2100 Ne Us-20, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Chevron 2409 Ne Butler Market Rd, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Shell 2699 Ne Us-20, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.00 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Space Age at 20635 Grandview Dr. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.