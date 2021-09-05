Don’t overpay for gas in Myrtle Beach: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Myrtle Beach area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Myrtle Beach area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Myrtle Beach area appeared to be at Circle K, at 4481 Socastee Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 4481 Socastee Blvd, Socastee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.34 $ 3.58 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 1272 Sc-544, Surfside Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.19 $ 3.60 $ 3.13

Shell 1100 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.42 $ 3.75 $ --

Shell 1601 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Mobil 1274 21St Ave N , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Circle K 2995 10Th Ave Ext N, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1946 10Th Ave N. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.