Are you overpaying for gas in Bowling Green? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Gas prices vary across the Bowling Green area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bowling Green area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2750 Russellville Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bowling Green area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2750 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 2258 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Speedway 2401 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Key Oil Co. 3170 Industrial Dr, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.98

Kroger 711 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Minit Mart 3011 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3200 Ken Bale Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.