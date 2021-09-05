Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Newnan

(NEWNAN, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Newnan?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Newnan area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2235 Ga-34 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Newnan area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2235 Ga-34 E, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 48 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.41 $ 3.14

Exxon 2 Franklin Rd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 10 Franklin Hwy, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

BP 101 Greison Trl, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Metro Petro 235 Greenville St, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.