Paying too much for gas Morgantown? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Morgantown?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Morgantown area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morgantown area appeared to be at Dairy Mart, at 1287 Richwood Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Dairy Mart 1287 Richwood Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BFS 204 Venture Dr, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Sunoco 7000 Mid-Atlantic Dr, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Go Mart 1770 Mileground Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.29

Exxon 300 Cheat Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Crest Point Store 635 Cheat Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BFS at 1681 Earl L Core Rd. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.