Daytona Beach, FL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Daytona Beach?

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 4 days ago
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across the Daytona Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Daytona Beach area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 971 W Int'L Speedway Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

971 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.20

Sunoco

460 South Atlantic Ave, Ormond Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.74
$3.15

7-Eleven

2150 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.37
$3.72
$--

BP

3480 S Nova Rd, Port Orange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.33
$3.68
$--

Cumberland Farms

3803 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.33
$3.54
$3.09

Cumberland Farms

3657 S Nova Rd, Port Orange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.41
$3.63
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 300 N Ridgewood Ave. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

