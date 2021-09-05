Where’s the most expensive gas in Daytona Beach?

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across the Daytona Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Daytona Beach area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 971 W Int'L Speedway Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 971 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.20

Sunoco 460 South Atlantic Ave, Ormond Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 2150 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.37 $ 3.72 $ --

BP 3480 S Nova Rd, Port Orange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ --

Cumberland Farms 3803 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Cumberland Farms 3657 S Nova Rd, Port Orange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 3.63 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 300 N Ridgewood Ave. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.