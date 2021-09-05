Paying too much for gas Lafayette? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Lafayette?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lafayette area ranged from $3.0 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 900 Ferry St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 900 Ferry St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 999 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.60 $ 4.00 $ 3.49

Family Express 2610 N 9Th St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ --

Phillips 66 5850 In-43, West Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.45 $ 3.60 $ 3.35

Shell 2700 Greenbush St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ 3.39

Speedway 5829 In-43, West Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.33

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3819 South St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.0 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.