Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saint Joseph
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Saint Joseph area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Saint Joseph area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 2172 Hwy 36.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rivermart at 320 Edmond St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0