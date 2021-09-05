Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saint Joseph

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Saint Joseph area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Saint Joseph area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 2172 Hwy 36.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 2172 Hwy 36, Wathena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.07

Sinclair 4007 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Sinclair 4771 Rochester Rd, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Casey's 401 E Hyde Park Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.40 $ --

Bucky's 4215 S. Highway 169, St. Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.89

Cenex 5430 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rivermart at 320 Edmond St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.