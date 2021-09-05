Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Poughkeepsie area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Poughkeepsie area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Poughkeepsie area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 266 Hooker Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 266 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Gulf 339 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Mobil 2646 South Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Mobil 2605 South Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Speedway 3572 Us-9W N, Highland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.35

Speedway 2545 South Rd , Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 688 Freedom Plains Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.