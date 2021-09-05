Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Poughkeepsie
(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Poughkeepsie area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Poughkeepsie area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Poughkeepsie area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 266 Hooker Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 688 Freedom Plains Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0