Are you overpaying for gas in Florence? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FLORENCE, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Florence?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Florence area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1832 W Lucas St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1832 W Lucas St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ --

BP 400 Pamplico Hwy, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2957 N Williston Rd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ -- $ --

Shell 1315 E Pamplico Hwy, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1311 W Lucas St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2015 S Irby St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to JP at 1256 E Palmetto St . As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.