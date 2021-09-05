CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you overpaying for gas in Lynchburg? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Lynchburg Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDo7B_0bnFW4Qf00

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Lynchburg?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lynchburg area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.01 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lynchburg area appeared to be at Moores Country Store , at 4929 Boonsboro Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Moores Country Store

4929 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--

76

2130 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

76

3001 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Marathon

1200 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$--

Marathon

4664 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$--
$--

Shell

4928 Richmond Hwy, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.59
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd . As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

