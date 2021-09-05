Are you overpaying for gas in Lynchburg? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Lynchburg?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lynchburg area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.01 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lynchburg area appeared to be at Moores Country Store , at 4929 Boonsboro Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Moores Country Store 4929 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2130 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

76 3001 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Marathon 1200 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Marathon 4664 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Shell 4928 Richmond Hwy, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd . As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.